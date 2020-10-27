AMC Theatres to reopen across Northern California this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC Theatres will reopen to the public in Northern California starting Friday, according to a press release.

“The reopening of movie theatres around the country is essential to the theatrical industry and the entire entertainment ecosystem, and we thank local leaders in the Bay Area communities for allowing our guests to return to AMC,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron in a statement.

Aron said new safety protocols include easy access to disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer for guests, social distancing and mandatory mask wearing.

AMC will open eight theaters in San Francisco and in the greater Bay Area, including:

AMC Bay Street 16

AMC Eastridge 15

AMC Kabuki 8

AMC Mercado 20

AMC Metreon 15

AMC NewPark 12

AMC Saratoga 14

AMC DINE-IN Sunnyvale 12