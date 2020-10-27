AMC Theatres to reopen across Northern California this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC Theatres will reopen to the public in Northern California starting Friday, according to a press release.
“The reopening of movie theatres around the country is essential to the theatrical industry and the entire entertainment ecosystem, and we thank local leaders in the Bay Area communities for allowing our guests to return to AMC,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron in a statement.
Aron said new safety protocols include easy access to disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer for guests, social distancing and mandatory mask wearing.
AMC will open eight theaters in San Francisco and in the greater Bay Area, including:
- AMC Bay Street 16
- AMC Eastridge 15
- AMC Kabuki 8
- AMC Mercado 20
- AMC Metreon 15
- AMC NewPark 12
- AMC Saratoga 14
- AMC DINE-IN Sunnyvale 12