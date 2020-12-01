As COVID-19 vaccine draws closer, employers must balance personal rights with safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As Moderna and Pfizer apply for COVID-19 vaccine approval, scientists see a light at the end of the tunnel, but some Americans are still wary.

A Gallup poll released in November shows 42% of Americans said they would not get a vaccine.

If workers want to remain employed, they may not have a choice.

“It’s going to be a tricky situation for employers, but they are going to be on the frontlines of getting these vaccines out, I would suspect,” Leslie Gielow Jacobs told FOX40 Monday. Jacobs is the director at the Capital Center for Law & Policy at McGeorge School of Law.

Jacobs said employers can require their workers to get vaccinated with some limitations.

“They would have to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which says that people who have disabilities must be accommodated. So, if people can’t take vaccines, then the employer would have to make reasonable accommodations,” Jacobs explained.

Workers could also get religious exemptions, but Jacobs said the issue will be a balancing act, since employers are also required by federal and California law to provide a safe working environment.

Accommodations would have to be made for anyone with an exemption to protect other employees.

“It may mean that they have to take a different shift. It may mean that they have to wear a mask. It may mean that their desks have to be somewhere else,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs added she expects companies will start by strongly encouraging their workers to get vaccines, potentially even offering incentives.

If a mandate becomes necessary, Jacobs said much of the policy be worked out in the courts.

“They (employers) could face legal challenges if — for example — they require a vaccination and someone gets a vaccination and it doesn’t sit well with them. On the other hand, they could face legal challenges if they don’t require vaccinations and people get sick,” Jacobs explained.

Jacobs said she also expects that requirements might be more likely for fields that deal with the public frequently, like those in health care.

Federal and state agencies are also expected to issue guidance for employers on how to navigate the issue.