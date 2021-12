Online shopping accounts for the most complaints and fraud reports made to the Better Business Bureau last year, with a 40% increase from 2019 to 2020.

Through September, the Federal Trade Commission has identified $295 million worth of losses to buyers who paid for products that ended up being inferior to what was advertised or didn’t arrive at all.

Alma Galvan with the Sacramento Better Business Bureau joined Sonseeahray to discuss how social media can be a gateway for scammers.