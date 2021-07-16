BBB shares tips for avoiding scammers as child tax credit payments arrive

The flip side of what’s being hailed as the largest middle-class tax cut in American history is it may also be the next best chance scammers have to rattle the finances of hard-working parents.

The Better Business Bureau was quick to put out a word of warning about scammers as the new child tax credit payments hit bank accounts this week.

Alma Galvan with the BBB joined Sonseeahray to review what people should look out for.

Tips from BBB and the Federal Trade Commission:

Avoid imposter scams – Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.

Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.

Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.

When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.