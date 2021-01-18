Billionaire nixes charity bid to blow up ex-Trump casino

This Sept. 10, 2014 photo shows a partially burned-out sign on the exterior of the Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, an auction house soliciting bids for the right to press the button to implode the shuttered casino stopped the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from billionaire Carl Icahn, who owns the property. Icahn says the auction would have promoted something he considered to be a safety risk, and said he will replace the $175,000 that would have gone to the Boys Girls Club of Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An auction house seeking bids to blow up a former casino once owned by President Donald Trump has canceled the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from conservative billionaire Carl Icahn. But Icahn says he’ll replace the money that would have gone to a youth charity.

Icahn told The Associated Press he’ll donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to replace money that would have been raised by a charity auction of the right to press the button to demolish the former Trump Plaza casino.

Icahn’s company says the auction was promoting something he considered to be a public safety risk.