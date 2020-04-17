Boeing plans to restart its Washington state factories next week

(CNN) — Boeing is planning to call 27,000 employees back to work next week in Washington state to begin building airplanes again.

The company said the workers are due to return in a phased-in process, with some starting as early as Monday. Most should be back at work by Friday, April 24. Boeing said it will take steps needed to protect their safety.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes in a press release. “This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers.”

The decision to restart production comes as airlines have seen demand for air travel come to a virtual halt. Airlines are grounding many of the jets they already own as they slash their schedules by 70% to 90%.

Earlier this week tracking service Circium estimated there are now nearly 14,000 jets parked by airlines around the world, representing 63% of the global fleet. Boeing reported that customers canceled orders for 150 jets in March, and 41 were canceled in February. Airlines are also deferring delivery dates for jets they are keeping on order.

Boeing will again start to build the 747, 767, 777 and 787 jets. The 747 and 767 are built today only as cargo planes for commercial customers. For the time being, the company production of the 787 Dreamliner jet will remain halted at its factory in South Carolina.

Boeing said it will also start preparing to resume production of the 737 Max. Production on that jet was halted in January for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus. The plane was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

The company built about 400 more 737 Max planes after the grounding but has not delivered them, and is hoping to get approval for the plane to fly again by the middle of this year. Before the coronavirus outbreak, CEO Dave Calhoun said Boeing intended to slowly restart production ahead of approval for the plane to fly again.

Boeing announced on March 23 that it was halting work in Washington state following the death of one employee who worked in its Everett, Washington, plant from the coronavirus. It announced Friday that it would begin production again in Washington state of two military aircraft that it said were deemed essential to national security.