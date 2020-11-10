Boeing suffers 2nd consecutive month with no airline orders

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing said Tuesday, Nov. 10 that it took no orders for new airliners in October and orders for 37 of its Max jets came off the books as the company continues to struggle with the grounding of the Max and a pandemic that has crippled demand for new planes. mBoeing delivered 13 airliners last month, down from 20 in October 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Boeing has gone two straight months without booking an airplane order from an airline.

And deliveries of new planes are continuing to slow down as the pandemic cripples air travel and Boeing’s 737 Max remains grounded.

Boeing said Tuesday that customers canceled orders for 12 new Max jets in October.

The company dropped another 25 Max orders from its backlog because of the airlines’ weakening financial health makes those deals doubtful.

Boeing delivered 13 airliners last month, down from 20 in October 2019.

Boeing’s European rival, Airbus, had a better October, booking 11 new orders and delivering 72 planes.