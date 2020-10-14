Boeing’s struggles continue: No jetliner sales in September

FILE – Traffic passes in view of a massive Boeing airplane production plant, Oct. 1, 2020, in Everett, Wash. Boeing failed to sell any airline planes last month and suffered more cancellations of a grounded jetliner, further evidence of the company’s battle to overcome a drop in air travel during the pandemic and crashes involving the 737 Max. The company said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 that three Max orders were canceled in September and it dropped orders for 48 more Max jets because of uncertainty about whether customers will be able to close the deals. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)

Fewer people are traveling during the pandemic, and that means airlines aren’t buying new planes.

Boeing said Tuesday that it sold no commercial planes in September, and three orders for the grounded 737 Max were canceled.

On top of that, Boeing is dropping orders for 48 more planes because it’s not sure that financially troubled airlines will be able to close the deals.

So far this year, orders for 448 Max jets have been canceled and Boeing has dropped another 602 from its backlog because of doubts about the sales.