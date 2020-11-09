Boston transit officials propose service cuts in wake of pandemic

FILE- In this June 24, 2020, file photo, a man, wearing a protective face mask, rushes to catch his bus at Dudley Station in Nubian Square in Boston. Face coverings are required on all buses, subways, trains and trolleys in Boston due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The CDC is strongly recommending that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear masks, but it’s still stopping short of requiring face coverings to prevent spreading COVID-19. The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Greater Boston’s transportation agency has proposed a series of public transit cuts that officials say are needed after ridership plummeted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year.

Weekend commuter rail services, 25 bus routes, all ferry service, and subway service after midnight would be eliminated under the proposal unveiled Monday.

Last month, the MBTA had 330,000 trips on an average weekday, down from the 1.26 million daily trips it had prior to the pandemic.

Despite the drop in demand, the Metropolitan Bay Transportation Authority is still providing the same level of service — something officials said is unsustainable.