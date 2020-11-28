Caesars gets year extension for selling Indiana casino

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caesars Entertainment will have another year to sell its northwestern Indiana casino as required by state officials.

The Indiana Gaming Commission voted this past week to give the Nevada-based company an extension from what had been a Dec. 31 deadline.

The commission ordered Caesars in July to sell three Indiana casinos after its takeover by Eldorado Resorts gave it five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos.

The company plans to keep the central Indiana casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville, while it is in the process of selling those in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area community of Elizabeth.