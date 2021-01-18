Caesars plans $47 million renovation of Reno’s Silver Legacy

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment plans a $47 million renovation at the 25-year-old Silver Legacy Resort Casino in downtown Reno.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports the renovation is expected to be completed by June. It involves the redesign of nearly 1,200 rooms from the fifth through 25th floors.

Improvements to the rooms will include retiling bathrooms and replacing carpets and flooring. The renovation also involves installation of new artwork and updated lounge seating with flat-screen, high definition televisions.

The Silver Legacy came under the Caesars Entertainment umbrella after the company was acquired by Eldorado Resorts in a $17.3 billion merger last summer that makes it the largest U.S. casino company.