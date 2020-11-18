California AG announces $113 million multistate settlement against Apple for iPhone battery misrepresentation, software updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a multi-state and multi-county $133 million settlement against Apple on Wednesday.

Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update. This type of behavior hurts the pockets of consumers and limits their ability to make informed purchases. Today’s settlement ensures consumers will have access to the information they need to make a well-informed decision when purchasing and using Apple products. Xavier Becerra, Attorney General

The settlement involved 33 other states and the district attorneys for the counties of Los Angeles, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Diego and Santa Cruz.

California will receive $24.6 million of the total settlement, which also includes “injunctive terms that will provide transparency to consumers and deter future misrepresentations regarding Apple’s battery capability,” according to the attorney general’s office.

The complaint said the issue especially affected iPhones 6 and 7, which led to unexpected device power-offs, which Apple attempted to fix via software updates that reduced performance without transparently notifying consumers.

My office works very hard on behalf of consumer rights throughout the county and the state. We are proud to act in conjunction with the California Attorney General, district attorney offices throughout California, and attorneys general around the country to ensure that Apple is held accountable for not telling customers that their iPhones might be slowed down as a result of the upgrade. Nancy O’Malley, Alameda County District Attorney

In addition to paying $113 million, Apple has agreed to injunctive terms, which include maintaining “clear and easily visible information to consumers” on its website and user terms.

A copy of the complaint and California’s stipulated judgment are available here and here.

The judgment remains subject to court approval.