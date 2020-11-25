Canadian energy company sues Michigan over oil pipeline shutdown order

FILE – This June 2020, file photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Enbridge Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, seeking a court order to prevent the shutdown of its Line 5 oil pipeline. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP, File)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge is fighting an order to shut down its oil pipeline that crosses the waterway connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

The Canadian company filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who demanded earlier this month that Line 5 be closed within 180 days.

Enbridge says the only agency with authority to regulate Line 5 is the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Whitmer based her order on the revocation of an easement granted by the state in 1953 to run the pipeline across state land at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.