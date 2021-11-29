Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium

The sign is seen outside of the FCA US LLC Headquarters and Technology Center as it is changed to Stellantis on January 19, 2021 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. – Newly-created European carmaker Stellantis motored its way January 18, 2021 onto the Paris and Milan stock exchanges. Stellantis — created by the merger of France’s PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler — is the world’s fourth-biggest automaker by volume. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

MILAN (AP) — The carmaker Stellantis says it’s secured a five-year supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe supporting its plans to convert to 98% electrified vehicles by 2025.

The car company that combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler said Monday that is signed a binding agreement with Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. in Germany.

It uses geothermal energy to produce the battery-quality lithium hydroxide from brine without using fossil fuels.

Vulcan will supply between 81,000 metric tons and 99,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide over the five-year term of the agreement.

All top automakers are working on electric vehicles as fears grow about climate change.