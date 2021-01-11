Carnival expects 2021 loss but says 2022 bookings are strong

FILE – Passengers disembark from the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship Monday, March 16, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Carnival Corp. said Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 its 2022 cruise bookings are running ahead of 2019 numbers, a good sign that guests will return once the pandemic has eased. The coronavirus has been devastating for the cruise industry, which had expected to welcome 30 million passengers worldwide in 2020. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, file)

Carnival Corp. says its 2022 cruise bookings are running ahead of 2019 numbers, a sign that guests will return once the pandemic has eased.

Carnival halted sailings in March 2020 after numerous ships reported coronavirus outbreaks on board.

The company expects to resume a limited amount of cruising in Europe later this month. It has paused U.S. sailings through March 31.

Carnival says it lost $2.2 billion in its fourth quarter, which ended Nov. 30. The company says it also expects to report a loss in its 2021 fiscal year, which ends in November.