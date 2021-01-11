Carnival expects 2021 loss but says 2022 bookings are strong

Carnival Corp. says its 2022 cruise bookings are running ahead of 2019 numbers, a sign that guests will return once the pandemic has eased.
Carnival halted sailings in March 2020 after numerous ships reported coronavirus outbreaks on board.
The company expects to resume a limited amount of cruising in Europe later this month. It has paused U.S. sailings through March 31.
Carnival says it lost $2.2 billion in its fourth quarter, which ended Nov. 30. The company says it also expects to report a loss in its 2021 fiscal year, which ends in November.