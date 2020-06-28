Chase resolved technical issue that caused thousands of reports of incorrect account balances

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 11: A Chase sign is viewed at the company’s New York headquarters on May 11, 2012 in New York City. In a surprise announcement after the markets closed on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase said that it has suffered trading losses of $2 billion since the start of April. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Late Saturday night, a flurry of Chase bank customers began posting on social media, complaining of money unexpectedly disappearing or appearing in their accounts.

“Checked my account this morning & I’m missing over a $1000,” one Twitter user said early Sunday morning. “Not happy! Really hope you fix this #ChaseBank.”

A few hours after that tweet was sent, all account balances had been returned to their proper amounts, according to a tweet from the official Chase account. The issue was due to a technical glitch, the company said.

“We know some customers reporting seeing incorrect balances in their checking account overnight,” Chase said in the tweet. “This was caused by a technical issue that delayed updates on what displayed on Chase Mobile & Chase Online. We resolved this issue as of 9AM ET and accounts now show current balances.”

Many customers posted concerns late Saturday and early Sunday that their money had gone missing just days before the first of July, when rent payments are due. Some people said hundreds or thousands of dollars appeared missing, while others discovered that significant amounts of money appeared to have been added to their accounts.

Thousands of people reported such issues, according to outage tracking website DownDetector, although CNN Business could not independently verify the number of reports.

Chase declined to comment on the total number of customers affected.