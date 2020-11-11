Chinese shoppers spend over $100 billion in shopping fest

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese consumers spent over a hundred billion dollars during this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival, signaling a rebound in consumption as China recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and a battering of the economy.
From Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, shoppers spent 498.2 billion yuan ($75.1 billion) on Taobao and Tmall, the e-commerce platforms operated by e-commerce firm Alibaba.
The final sales figure exceeded last year’s $38.4 billion spent over 24 hours after Alibaba extended its sales period this year to boost sales for merchants affected by the pandemic.
On rival platform JD.com, consumers racked up 271.5 billion yuan ($40.9 billion) in sales over the same period.
The annual festival offers shoppers generous discounts on everything from fresh produce to luxury items.