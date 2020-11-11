Chinese shoppers spend over $100 billion in shopping fest

An employee looks watches a computer terminal as she monitors an automated parcel handling line at a warehouse for online retailer JD.com in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Chinese consumers are expected to spend tens of billions on everything from fresh food to luxury goods during this year’s Singles’ Day online shopping festival, as the country recovers from the pandemic. The shopping festival, which is the world’s largest and typically begins in November, is an annual extravaganza where China’s e-commerce companies offer generous discounts on their platforms. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese consumers spent over a hundred billion dollars during this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival, signaling a rebound in consumption as China recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and a battering of the economy.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, shoppers spent 498.2 billion yuan ($75.1 billion) on Taobao and Tmall, the e-commerce platforms operated by e-commerce firm Alibaba.

The final sales figure exceeded last year’s $38.4 billion spent over 24 hours after Alibaba extended its sales period this year to boost sales for merchants affected by the pandemic.

On rival platform JD.com, consumers racked up 271.5 billion yuan ($40.9 billion) in sales over the same period.

The annual festival offers shoppers generous discounts on everything from fresh produce to luxury items.