Chipotle’s cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is here just in time for your New Year’s health kick

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Chipotle announced a new plant-based alternative to make your healthy eating New Year’s resolutions a little easier.

The fast-casual chain said Monday that its long-awaited cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is now available nationwide. In a release, Chipotle said the low-carb option with freshly riced cauliflower is a new take on its classic rice recipe “by using the same fresh cilantro and lime ingredients, and similar culinary techniques.”

But that rice will cost you an extra $2, which is about the same price as their infamous guacamole. The rice complies with keto, paleo, Whole30, vegetarian and vegan diets.

The rice was first tested in restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin last year. Chipotle said prior to the launch, one out of three new menu item requests from customers had been for cauliflower rice.

Chipotle also introduced four new lifestyle bowls. lifestyle bowls cater to keto, paleo, vegan and other specialty diet options. The new bowls are:

Whole30 Bowl: Cilantro-lime Cauliflower rice, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac

Keto Bowl: Cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and guac

Vegetarian Salad Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac

Vegan Bowl: Cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, black beans, sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and romaine lettuce

To celebrate the launch, Chipotle is waiving its delivery fee on any U.S. Chipotle order through their website or app of $10 or more that includes the cauliflower rice.