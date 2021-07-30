Community engagement strategist explains plans to make Facebook, Instagram safer for kids

This week, Facebook made some new security changes to its site and Instagram, which it also controls.

This comes as U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy joined the safety-concerned chorus of those blasting the social media giant for having something called “Instagram Youth” or “Instagram for Youth” in development.

The new platform would be for kids ages 13 and younger.

Erica Woods from Facebook joined Sonseeahray to explain what risks the company sees on the online landscape these days and what is being done to tackle parent concerns.