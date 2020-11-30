COVID spotlights Las Vegas’ need to offer more than tourism

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic’s widespread impact has reminded Las Vegas officials that they need to diversify their economy beyond tourism.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports there hasn’t been a lack of trying but the need has been laid even more bare thanks to COVID-19.

There have been wrenching job and revenue losses with people afraid to enter hotels and casinos and residency shows postponed till next year.

North Las Vegas city officials say the region has all its money in one stock. The city’s party image, underperforming schools and a shortage of doctors don’t exactly appeal to families.