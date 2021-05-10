Crocs again giving thousands of free pairs to health care workers

(KTVX) — In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocs gave health care workers over 860,000 free pairs of shoes.

Now, Crocs says it’s doing it again as a way to say thank you to those who battled on the front lines of COVID-19.

From May 10-14, Crocs is giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day to health care heroes.

In March 2020, Crocs launched its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses and other health care staff members. Crocs reports sales have soared within the last year.

Just a few months ago, rapper Post Malone partnered with Crocs and Musicians on Call to donate thousands of pairs of shoes to caregivers and staff in 70 U.S. hospitals.

