A recent survey by TrustRadius indicates that 67% of those asked said they want the tech industry to do more to address racial inequality.

Research done by Wired found that the combined Black, Latino and Indigenous population is just 5% of the workforce at Silicon Valley firms.

Tara Lynn Gray, the director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate joined Sonseeahray to talk about $2.5 million in grants up for grabs that may alter what tech looks like in California.