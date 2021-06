As employers around the world make plans for their people to return to work, new research finds 83% of employees want a hybrid model.

The study by Accenture, “The Future of Work: Productive Anywhere,” finds that 40% of workers feel they can be productive and healthy anywhere — fully remote, onsite or a combination of the two.

Christie Smith with Human Potential joined Pedro from Seattle to talk about what employees want in a post-pandemic era.