List: Dog, cat food recalled over salmonella risk to pets and people

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dozens of dog and cat food products made by Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. have been voluntarily recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
In a recall notice posted on the FDA website Tuesday, the company said the new recall is for specific lots and expiration dates of select dog and cat food brands that were distributed to retail stores across the U.S. and online.
Brands include CanineX, Earthborn, Sportmix, Meridian, and Pro Pac.
See the full list here:
|Product Description
|Expiration Date/Lot No.
|Bag Size
|Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage
|May/04/22M2 L1
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage
|May/05/22M3 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage
|Aug/04/22M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage
|Sep/19/22M3 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch
|May/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch
|May/04/22M3 L1
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch
|Aug/04/22M3 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch
|Sep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast
|Aug/08/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast
|Aug/09/22M3 L1,L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast
|Sep/15/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Large Breed
|May/03/22M2 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Large Breed
|May/04/22M3 L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Large Breed
|Aug/12/22M3 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Large Breed
|Sep/15/22M2 L1
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast
|Apr/26/22M3 L2
|28#
|Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast
|May/09/22M1,M3 L1, L2
|14#, 28#
|Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast
|Sep/18/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Ocean Fusion
|Aug/03/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Ocean Fusion
|Sep/18/22M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Feline
|Apr/29/22M1 L1, L2, L3
|5#, 14#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Feline
|Sep/17/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|5#, 14#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural
|Apr/28/22M2 L3, L2
|4#, 12.5#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural
|Apr/29/22M3,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural
|Sep/17/22M1 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Small Breed
|May/09/22M1,M2 L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#
|Earthborn Holistic Small Breed
|May/11/22M1 L2
|12.5#
|Earthborn Holistic Weight Control
|Aug/03/22M2 L1, L2
|4#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Weight Control
|Aug/04/22M3 L1
|4#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Western Feast
|May/03/22M1 L1, L2
|28#
|Earthborn Holistic Western Feast
|Sep/15/22M2 L2
|28#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|May/04/22M1 L3
|5#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|May/05/22M1 L1
|14#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|May/09/22M1,M4 L1, L2
|14#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|Aug/08/22M1,M2 L2, L3
|5#, 14#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|Aug/09/22M3 L1, L2
|5#, 14#
|Meridian Daybreak
|May/04/22M1 L3
|5#
|Meridian Daybreak
|Aug/10/22M1 L2
|14#
|Meridian Riverbend
|Aug/12/22M1 L1
|14#
|Meridian Twilight
|May/02/22M1 L3, L1
|5#, 14#
|Pro Pac Adult Chunk
|May/03/22M1,M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk
|May/11/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk
|Sep/15/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Mature Adult
|Apr/28/22M3 L1
|28#
|Pro Pac Performance Puppy
|Apr/28/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Performance Puppy
|Aug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Performance Puppy
|Aug/08/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Performance Puppy
|Sep/16/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select
|May/11/22M3 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select
|Aug/05/22M1 L1, L2, L3
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select
|Aug/12/22M1 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Chicken & Rice
|Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2, L3
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland Choice
|May/04/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland Choice
|Aug/10/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & Rice
|Aug/02/22M3 L1, L2
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & Rice
|Aug/12/22M1 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Adult
|Sep/17/22M2 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Adult
|Sep/18/22M3 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Puppy
|Apr/28/22M3,M1 L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Meadow Prime
|May/02/22M2 L1
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Overland Red
|May/04/22M2 L1
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Overland Red
|Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy
|May/11/22M1,M2 L2, L3
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy
|Aug/10/22M2 L1, L2
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy
|Aug/11/22M1 L3
|5#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Savannah Pride
|Aug/11/22M3 L1, L2, L3
|5#, 14#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|Apr/28/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|May/12/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|Aug/02/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|Sep/15/22M2 L1
|50#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|Sep/16/22M3 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix Bite Size
|Apr/26/22M3 L1,L2
|40#
|Sportmix Bite Size
|May/12/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Bite Size
|Aug/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Bite Size
|Sep/15/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Canine X Chicken
|May/04/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Canine X Chicken
|Aug/11/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Gourmet Cat
|May/02/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|15#, 31#
|Sportmix Gourmet Cat
|Aug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|15#, 31#
|Sportmix Hi Protein 27/12
|Sep/17/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix High Energy 26/18
|May/05/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix High Energy 26/18
|Aug/05/22M1 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix High Energy 26/18
|Sep/16/22M2 L2
|50#
|Sportmix High Energy 26/18
|Sep/17/22M3 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix Maintenance 21/12
|Apr/29/22M3 L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix Maintenance 21/12
|Aug/01/22M2 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix Original Cat
|Aug/04/22M2 L1
|15#, 31#
|Sportmix Stamina 24/18
|Aug/02/22M3 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix Wholeomes Large Breed
|May/11/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesome Performance Puppy
|Aug/11/22M1 L1
|16.5#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice
|May/04/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice
|May/05/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice
|Aug/04/22M2 L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Cat
|Apr/26/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|15#, 16.5#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & Rice
|Aug/11/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & Rice
|Sep/16/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|May/11/22M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|May/12/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|Aug/03/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|Aug/11/22M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & Chickpeas
|May/05/22M3 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & Chickpeas
|Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Chicken Meal & Potato
|May/04/22M2 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato
|May/11/22M3 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato
|Aug/05/22M1 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato
|Aug/12/22M1 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice
|May/11/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice
|Aug/02/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice
|Sep/16/22M2 L1,L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed
|Aug/11/22M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed
|Aug/12/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed
|Sep/17/22M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Performance Puppy
|Aug/10/22M2 L1, L2
|16.5#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Lamb
|Apr/29/22M1 L2
|30#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Lamb
|May/02/22M3,M1 L1
|30#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon
|Aug/09/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|30#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon
|Sep/16/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|30#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon
|Apr/26/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|30#
|Sportstrail
|Aug/03/22M1 L1
|50#
|Sportstrail
|Sep/15/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|50#
|Unrefined Lamb
|Apr/26/22M2 L3, L2
|4#, 25#
|Unrefined Lamb
|Apr/27/22M3 L3, L2, L1
|4#, 25#
|Unrefined Lamb
|Aug/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|May/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|Apr/27/22M1,M2 L3, L2, L1
|4#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|Aug/09/22M2 L1,L2
|12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|Aug/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|Apr/28/22M3 L1
|25#
|Unrefined Salmon
|Apr/27/22M3,M1 L3, L2, L1
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Salmon
|May/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Salmon
|May/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & Pumpkin
|Aug/02/22M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & Pumpkin
|Sep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Alasla Pollock Meal & Pumpkin
|Aug/03/22M3 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Duck Meal & Pumpkin
|Aug/01/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin
|May/02/22M1,M2 L3
|4#
|Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin
|May/03/22M3 L1, L2
|4#,12.5#, 25#
|Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin
|Aug/02/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Wholesomes Chicken &Rice
|May/02/22M1,M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|Apr/26/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
The recall was issued after routine sampling revealed that the “products may contain the bacteria,” the notice read. However, no illnesses in pets or owners have been reported as of this writing.
Anyone who handled the contaminated pet products, “especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands” afterward is also at risk of exposure to the bacteria. This includes if they touched a surface that the affected products also touched.
The recall is the second in the company’s nearly 100-year history. Midwestern Pet Food in January expanded a separate recall of dog and cat food for potentially fatal levels of aflatoxins after more than 110 dogs died and more than 210 were reported sick after eating recalled pet food products.
Midwestern Pet Foods’ consumer affairs department can be reached at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or (800) 474-4163, extension 455, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time for additional information.