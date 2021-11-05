DoorDash official details new efforts to keep drivers safe

A Southern California woman is recovering after someone shot her while she was delivering for DoorDash.

Authorities said she was aggressively followed by the gunman in Los Angeles County.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

Officials said the shooter might be linked to another shooting directed at a driver.

DoorDash is looking at ways to make the delivery process safer for drivers, leading to a new partnership with ADT Security Services.

Campbell Millum from DoorDash joined Sonseeahray to explain the partnership.

