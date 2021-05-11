Egypt plans Suez Canal expansion after vessel was grounded

In this March 28, 2021, satellite file image from Planet Labs Inc, the cargo ship MV Ever Given sits stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. Consumers may face shortages and higher prices for electronics, toys, furniture and other goods should attempts to free the mammoth container ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal drag on several weeks. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has announced plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal where a hulking vessel ran aground and closed off the crucial waterway in March.

The plan includes widening the canal’s southernmost stretch by about 40 meters (yards) to the east. It also includes a 10-kilometer-long extension of a second lane of the waterway that opened in 2015.

That would bring the double-lane stretch of the canal to 82 kilometers, or 60 miles, allowing more vessels to pass through the canal.

The Ever Given ran aground a single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23 before it was extracted six days later.