ExxonMobil slashing almost 2,000 jobs in U.S.

IRVING, Texas (BRPROUD) — ExxonMobil is cutting jobs, and the United States is affected by this decision: specifically, workers in Houston, Texas.

In total, Exxon expects to get rid of around 1,900 employees.

ExxonMobil released this statement about the decision:

The workforce reductions are the result of ongoing reorganizations and work-process changes that have been made over the past several years to improve efficiency and reduce costs. These actions will improve the company’s long-term cost competitiveness and ensure the company manages through the current unprecedented market conditions. The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work. The company recognizes these decisions will impact employees and their families and has put these programs in place only after comprehensive evaluation and thoughtful deliberation. Employees who are separated through involuntary programs will be provided with support, including severance and outplacement services. ExxonMobil