Federal judge denies bid to block ‘ghost gun’ ban in Nevada

FILE – In this file photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, is Sgt. Matthew Elseth with “ghost guns” on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. A U.S. judge says she won’t block a Nevada law banning the manufacture and possession of so-called “ghost guns” that don’t have serial numbers. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno refused on Monday, July 26, 2021, to issue an injunction preventing enforcement of the law signed in June by Gov. Steve Sisolak. It goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022. The judge says she’s not convinced the measure violates Second Amendment gun rights and a Fifth Amendment ban on government seizure of property. (AP Photo/Haven Daley,File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. judge won’t block a Nevada law banning the manufacture and possession of so-called ghost guns that don’t have serial numbers.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno issued a court order Monday refusing to prevent enforcement of the law signed in June by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The law goes into effect Jan. 1.

The judge says she’s not convinced the measure violates Second Amendment gun rights and a Fifth Amendment ban on government seizure of property.

Plaintiffs, including the Firearms Policy Coalition, called the decision misguided and flawed and said they’re weighing an appeal.