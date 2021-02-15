Food delivery companies in France pledge to cut waste

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, a food delivery service man rides his bike in Paris. Some 19 meal delivery companies in France including Uber Eats and Deliveroo have pledged to the French government to reduce their operational waste. With the pandemic-forced closure of restaurants, there has been a boom in home food delivery — generating more waste that ever before. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

PARIS (AP) — Nineteen meal delivery companies in France, including Uber Eats and Deliveroo, have made a commitment to the French government to reduce their operational waste.

With the pandemic-forced closure of restaurants, there has been a boom in home food delivery — generating more waste than ever before.

Government officials said Monday that the companies have now signed a charter to end the systematic delivery of disposable cutlery and sauces from next month, and setting a target to use 100% recyclable packaging by 2022.

A government committee will monitor the companies’ progress every six months.