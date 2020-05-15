Galleria mall in Roseville will reopen next week with strict safety measures

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Next Friday, the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville will reopen its doors but the shopping experience won’t be exactly like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall will be implementing new health and safety protocols, making sure the shopping center stays safe and clean.

Westfield Galleria management declined FOX40’s request for an interview but in a press release, it says staff will be increasing the frequency of cleaning high-touch areas such as restrooms, play and dining areas.

It goes on to say staff will be controlling the number of people entering the mall to keep crowd sizes smaller.

The mall will also be requiring face masks and enforcing social distancing guidelines. It will also increase the number of hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations.

There could be a reservation system to visit certain stores.

Westfield is also sending out a survey asking if customers would be willing to make an appointment to get on a virtual waitlist to visit retailers that have capacity limits.

The Galleria is also currently offering curbside pickups for its retailers. Over at the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, a similar curbside pickup program is currently underway.