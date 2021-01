LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Godiva, the private Belgium chocolate maker, is closing all of its stores in the U.S. by the end of March 2021.

That includes the three locations in Las Vegas at Fashion Show Mall, the Grand Canal Shoppes and the North Premium Outlets.

The chocolate company, which relies heavily on mall traffic, says its sales took a hit when the pandemic began last year.

The luxury sweets will still be available to buy online, as well as at grocery and retail stores.