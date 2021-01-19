Gov. Sisolak calls to diversify Nevada’s tourism-reliant economy

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Sisolak laid out ambitious plans Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, to create programs to spur job growth and attract new industries to Nevada as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the state’s tourism-driven economy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak laid out ambitious plans Tuesday to create programs to spur job growth and attract new industries to Nevada as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the state’s tourism-driven economy.

In his State of the State address, Sisolak pledged to invest heavily in job training, infrastructure and renewable energy to stimulate the economy.

He acknowledged the devastation caused by the pandemic and conceded that it was far from over. Sisolak said Nevada can’t just aim for reopening its economy but must have an economy that will prosper in the future.