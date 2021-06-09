Greyhound looking to hire 200 drivers, open positions in Sacramento, Fresno and Redding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Greyhound public affair officials announced Wednesday the intercity bus company is hiring 200 new drivers immediately, with multiple positions open in Northern California.

The 200 positions are to be filled across the country by candidates who have a commercial driver’s license issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the release.

Open positions are available in Sacramento, Fresno and Redding.

In addition to the first wave of hiring, Greyhound is looking to bring on an additional 400 drivers by the end of the year, according to the release.

Those who are interested can apply by clicking or tapping here.