High-tech indoor farmer AppHarvest starts shipping tomatoes

This Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 photo provided by AppHarvest shows tomatoes being grown in their Morehead, Ky. facility. The company is one of several big players in the fast-growing indoor farming space. Experts say tech advances from the cannabis industry and lower-cost, energy efficient LED bulbs are helping fuel growth, along with increasing customer demand for sustainable food. (AppHarvest via AP)

AppHarvest has begun shipping beefsteak tomatoes to Kroger, Walmart and other grocers.

The Kentucky-based indoor farming company backed by Martha Stewart eventually plans to ship 45 million pounds of tomatoes each year from its 60-acre indoor farm in Morehead.

AppHarvest will build 11 more indoor farms across Appalachia by 2025. It’s one of several big players in the fast-growing indoor farming space.

Experts say tech advances from the cannabis industry and lower-cost, energy-efficient LED bulbs are helping fuel growth, along with increasing customer demand for sustainable food.