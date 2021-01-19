High-tech indoor farmer AppHarvest starts shipping tomatoes

AppHarvest has begun shipping beefsteak tomatoes to Kroger, Walmart and other grocers.
The Kentucky-based indoor farming company backed by Martha Stewart eventually plans to ship 45 million pounds of tomatoes each year from its 60-acre indoor farm in Morehead.
AppHarvest will build 11 more indoor farms across Appalachia by 2025. It’s one of several big players in the fast-growing indoor farming space.
Experts say tech advances from the cannabis industry and lower-cost, energy-efficient LED bulbs are helping fuel growth, along with increasing customer demand for sustainable food.