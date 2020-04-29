Independent contractors able to file for unemployment benefits amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the very first time independent contractors and the self-employed are able to file for unemployment benefits.

Starting Tuesday, that will be part of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program created by the federal government.

As it stands, it means 39 weeks of unemployment benefits for those who would otherwise have to cope with this all on their own.

Jennfier Mendoza has owned Hair Revolution in Sacramento for five years. She had six stylists and an esthetician working in her Tahoe Park shop before coronavirus restrictions closed her doors.

Even after a morning spent with the application website kicking her out, Mendoza told FOX40 that she is optimistic about PUA.

“I have read up on it and it sounds like they are looking out for us and this is a great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t been able to get any of the SBA loans,” Mendoza said. “I personally went out and got a personal loan because I wasn’t qualifying for any of the SBAs or unemployment. I think this is a great thing that they’ve got going on for us and I hope we’re all able to get something to pay our bills.”

The PUA site was frozen for a portion of the day on Tuesday but there were some people who were able to get in and apply as early as 7:30 a.m.

Employment issue watch dogs say they are concerned about the money that has been promised in as little as two days after an application is complete.

That fast turnaround time seems to depend on if someone has filed for unemployment before and still has the linked Bank of America account where they received payment.

“Even those that are able to submit online, will they get those benefits in that 48-hour time period that EDD has said they will be able to access those benefits?” said Daniela Urban with the Center for Workers’ Rights. “They did clarify later on that it’s only for those who already have a Bank of America card that will be able to get it that quickly. So I think the immediate relief that many workers were hoping this system would provide is not going to come to fruition.”

People who confronted issues with penalty weeks will be eligible for help under the PUA program. By May 2, they should receive a letter from EDD for how to apply in that circumstance.