Investors encounter trading issues at some brokerages

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Investors ran into trading difficulties Monday as several leading brokerage firms experienced technical issues that limited user access.

Charles Schwab said it had technical issues earlier, which led to some clients being unable to access their accounts. TD Ameritrade and Vanguard also reported difficulties.

The problems arose amid a market surge early Monday, helped by encouraging early data on Pfizer’s potential coronavirus vaccine and relief over a resolution in the long battle for the White House.

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News