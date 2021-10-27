Local company gives update on business since Walmart partnership

While many businesses have folded during the pandemic, one in Sacramento found a way to thrive.

In October 2020, FOX40 shared the success of Visions Quality Coating as it was chosen to be on Walmart store shelves out of a field of 4,800 possible vendors who pitched themselves to the company in its 7th annual open call.

Visions Quality Coating’s scented latex paint is intended to help painters waste less during home projects.

Jerry Noel, the company’s founder and president, joined Sonseeahray to share an update.