Local cybersecurity expert discusses Kaseya ransomware attack

A medical office, an architectural firm and a law firm are three Northern California businesses left struggling after the latest ransomware attack that may have been launched by Russian hackers within U.S. borders and on four other continents.

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said between 800 and 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised.

Still, the company said the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th holiday weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure.

Many of Kaseya’s customers are managed service providers, using Kaseya’s technology to manage IT infrastructure for local and small businesses with less than 30 employees, such as dentists’ offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants.

Each business is being asked for between $5 million and $70 million for their systems to be released.

Paul Nebb of Titan Technologies is a cybersecurity expert working with the three Northern California companies to fix the problem. He joined Sonseeahray to discuss the attack and what businesses can do to protect themselves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.