Local restaurants cooking more Thanksgiving takeout than ever before

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As families prepare for smaller Thanksgiving celebrations amid the pandemic, some are skipping out on a homecooked meal and restaurants are seeing a lot of customers turn to takeout orders.

Restaurants FOX40 spoke with said they’re filling more Thanksgiving orders than ever before, giving them reason to be thankful after a difficult year for business.

With turkey, gravy and all the fixings, Matteo’s Pizza and Bistro is determined to fill customers’ bellies and feed their spirits.

“It’s all oven-ready so your house, it still is going to smell like Thanksgiving. Even if you don’t like cooking, I think everyone likes that!” exclaimed Yvette Woolston, co-owner of Matteo’s Pizza and Bistro.

Woolston said they’re cooking up more than 100 to-go meals for Thanksgiving — more than ever before. It’s an influx of customers that’s desperately needed after a tough year for restaurants.

“There’s so many variables right now, like, ‘How long is indoor dining going to be closed?’ I think uncertainty is stressful,” she said.

Customer Rusti Icenogle was happy to help a local business.

“I can get curbside here and it’s supposedly delicious, so why not?” Icenogle said.

She’s scaling down her dinner because of the pandemic to just her immediate family, so it didn’t make sense to cook a large turkey.

“This is portioned per person so it’s much more reasonable. I’m honestly kind of tired. I’ve been cooking a lot for six months!” Icenogle told FOX40..

It’s a trend that Tiger Bar and Food Hall in downtown Sacramento has caught onto quickly, and it’s why chef Adam Pechal is offering Turkey Day to-go for the first time ever.

“Whether it’s going to, you know, put a bunch of money in our bank — it probably isn’t — but it’s going to help,” Pechal, who is also a partner at the Tiger Bar and Food Hall, told FOX40.

It’s a Thanksgiving that’s truly living up to its name and giving him reason to give thanks.

“People that probably would have cooked their own Thanksgiving dinner are supporting us instead and that feels pretty good,” he said.

Tiger Bar said it can accept Thanksgiving takeout orders until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Matteo’s Pizza and Bistro has filled all the orders it can this time around but plans to offer to-go meals for Christmas.