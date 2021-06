Shapewear company Shapermint set out for a search to find the brand’s first ever Chief Mom Officer.

Shapermint, a 3-year-old company, has attracted 5 million customers. They wanted to find a woman to help lead the young company forward when it comes to product innovation and community engagement.

The job post got 38 billion views, but the application that got the lasting look from company leaders was from a Lincoln mom of two.

Nicole Inocelda joined Sonseeahray to tell us about her new job.