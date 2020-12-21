Lockheed Martin strikes $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin is buying rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings for $4.4 billion in a deal that brings together companies that already had been working together in the aeronautics industry.

The acquisition announced late Sunday is part of Lockheed Martin’s attempt to gird for competition from recent industry entrants, Space X and Blue Origin, which are backed by two of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Lockheed is paying $56 per share. That’s 33% above the Friday closing price of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s stock.

The final price will be reduced to $51 per share after accounting for a special dividend.