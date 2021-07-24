Low oxygen levels off coast raise fears of marine dead zones

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Low oxygen levels measured off the coast of Oregon and Washington are raising concerns of large “dead zones” that could decimate crabs and bottom-dwelling fish within them.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this week that researchers have detected unseasonably low oxygen levels in a large area off the Pacific coast.

Year after year of low oxygen levels starting in the early 2000s led researchers to determine Oregon now has a “hypoxia season” just as it has a fire season — and this year’s hypoxia season has come far earlier than usual.

That could have major implications for coastal economies, particularly those tied to the Dungeness crab.