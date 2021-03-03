Majority of small businesses not requiring vaccines, tests

Bartender Alyssa Dooley makes a cocktail at Mo’s Irish Pub, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is lifting business capacity limits and the state’s mask mandate starting next week. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A majority of small businesses aren’t requiring their employees to get tested for the new coronavirus or get any COVID-19 vaccines, though the health care and hospitality industries are ahead of the curve on the requirement.

A report released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau says 70% of the small businesses surveyed said “no” when asked if they required employees to test negative for COVID-19 before coming to work.

Another 10% said “yes” and almost 20% said the question was not applicable.

Of the small businesses, two sectors, health care and hospitality had higher rates than the national average.