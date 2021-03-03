Majority of small businesses not requiring vaccines, tests

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A majority of small businesses aren’t requiring their employees to get tested for the new coronavirus or get any COVID-19 vaccines, though the health care and hospitality industries are ahead of the curve on the requirement.
A report released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau says 70% of the small businesses surveyed said “no” when asked if they required employees to test negative for COVID-19 before coming to work.
Another 10% said “yes” and almost 20% said the question was not applicable.
Of the small businesses, two sectors, health care and hospitality had higher rates than the national average.