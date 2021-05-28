Marketing VP shares how bars, nightclubs can rebound as state reopens

With California still about two weeks away from a full economic re-opening after more than a year of pandemic shutdowns, all industries are looking to June 15 as a hard reboot.
 
One sector of the economy that may need it more than others includes bars and nightclubs.

While restaurants have been able to welcome back customers over the last year, bars and nightclubs have faced more limitations.

Megan Wintersteen, the vice president of marketing at Zenreach, joined Sonseeahray to share how California markets and ones across the nation are looking when it comes to these two sectors.

