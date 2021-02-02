Mexican migrants sent home a record $40 billion in 2020

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Dolores Huerta, the Mexican-American social activist who formed a farm workers union with Cesar Chavez, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish while visiting the New Mexico Statehouse in Santa Fe. N.M. Huerta told AP on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, that President Joe Biden’s bill to offer a path to citizenship to immigrants who are illegally in the U.S. can become a reality, although it won’t be easy to achieve because “now we have to undo a lot of the racism that was perpetuated by President Trump.” (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s central bank says money sent home by Mexican migrants rose 11.4% in 2020 to a new high despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The banks said Monday that migrants sent home a record $40.6 billion in 2020, including $4 billion last March alone, which was a new high for a single month.

The record flow of cash for 2020 compared to $36.4 billion sent by Mexican migrants in 2019.

The rise was much better than other countries, which have seen drops in the money flowing home from their migrants because of job losses or reductions in hours due to the pandemic.