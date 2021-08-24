Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time.

The broader S&P 500 index also set a record high.

A mix of retailers, travel companies, restaurant chains and homebuilders helped lift the market. Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market.

The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back some more of the ground it lost over the previous two weeks. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy all rose 3% or more.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation. The concern among investors is that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying program later this year to combat inflation.