More than 1,500 business owners in south Placer County sign petition to reopen

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Business owners in counties that are ready to start reopening want to make sure they have a voice in those reopening plans.

Wally’s Cafe is a successful small business in Rocklin.

“One hundred percent authentic Lebanese food, the way we eat at home,” owner Robby Matar told FOX40.

Matar has been making sure customers can enjoy his food in their homes as he provides take-out only with extra safety measures in place.

“Customers are very loyal, they love the food and they want to make sure that we stay in business,” explained Matar. “We have enough business to survive right now but it’s not sustainable.”

Matar is one of more than 1,500 business owners in south Placer County who have signed a new petition called “Open South Placer Safely.”

Wendy Gerig, CEO of the Roseville Area Chamber, helped spearhead the effort with the other chambers in the area.

“Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and Loomis,” said Gerig. “We’re predominantly small business here and we felt that they really didn’t have a voice at the table. So that was our job to be that voice for them.”

The petition acknowledges the seriousness of COVID-19 while proposing a responsible approach to reopening in a county like Placer where the population is nearly 400,000 and the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is currently at seven.

“Because what happens in Placer County is very different than what happens in Southern California,” explained Gerig.

Gerig told FOX40, based on the feedback in those petitions, the business owners understand it’s not going to be business as usual right away. They know they will have to make some adjustments for the new normal.

“Yes, they need to keep 6 feet apart, they need to wash their hands and they need to use Clorox wipes. But what else do they need to do?” said Gerig. “And so, we’re putting together a tool kit and making sure that the businesses have this information and have resources available to them so they can do it right.”

She hopes Gov. Gavin Newsom will take the business owners’ feedback into consideration in the state’s reopening plan for counties that are ready.

The petitions will be presented to the Placer County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

“I think we’re ready to go back open again,” said Matar.