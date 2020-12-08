Napa County communal ranch sold for nearly $16M

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — A 950-acre ranch with three lakes in Napa County that was purchased in 1978 for $850,000 by eight young men and used communally was sold for $15.7 million in cash.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Green Valley Ranch was sold Monday to a single unidentified buyer, according to listing agent Ginger Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty. The ranch, which is home to river otters and centuries-old oak trees, came with seven homes.

It was originally listed in October 2019 for $25.5 million and eventually reduced to $18.9 million before the buyer submitted an offer on Nov. 3.