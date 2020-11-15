Nevada marijuana workers can’t get permits amid backlog

FILE – In this April 20, 2018 file photo a customer shops for marijuana at the Exhale Nevada dispensary in Las Vegas. The first full year of legalized marijuana for recreational use in Nevada pushed taxable pot sales past the $500 million mark statewide and raised nearly $70 million in tax revenue, including $27.5 million for schools. The Nevada Department of Taxation said Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 the $529.9 million in taxable pot sales for recreational and medical use combined exceeded expectations by 40 percent for the fiscal year that ended June 30. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in Nevada’s marijuana industry are working with out-of-date agent cards.

The cards, which are required by the state, are backlogged waiting for federal background checks and other processing delays made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports businesses are worried that, despite recent state moves to speed the process, they’re going to be penalized.

And employees are worried about their jobs in a tumultuous economy.

State officials are trying to conquer the backlog.

Most recently, for example, the board extended the expiration dates for permanent agent cards by 90 days and temporary agent cards through Jan. 31.