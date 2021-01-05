Nevada off hook for contempt in gig workers benefits case

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge lifted a contempt finding against the state unemployment office, saying it complied just before Christmas with his July court order to resume paying pandemic relief benefits to thousands of out-of-work gig and contract workers. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge lifted a contempt finding against the state unemployment office, saying it complied just before Christmas with his July court order to resume paying pandemic relief benefits to thousands of out-of-work gig and contract workers.

The state Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation issued a statement following the Thursday ruling saying 200 appeals have been heard under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and another 320 hearings are scheduled in coming weeks.

An attorney heading the lawsuit filed last May said Monday the question continues to affect “multiple thousands” of idled workers who should have received $600 weekly benefits that Congress allocated as pandemic relief.